Red Sox checked with MLB to make sure manager Ron Roenicke wasn't implicated in investigation, report says

The Boston Red Sox parted ways with former manager Alex Cora in the aftermath of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Cora was cited as one of the ringleaders behind the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scheme in Major League Baseball's nine-page report of its investigation.

The Red Sox are currently under investigation by MLB for their alleged use of technology to steal signs during their 2018 World Series championship season. The club allegedly used its video replay room to steal signs throughout the 2018 season, and then used the knowledge to inform baserunners who would rely the signs to hitters. Cora's managerial career may be over, but he still awaits an official decision from the league regarding a punishment for his involvement in both the Astros and Red Sox cheating schemes.

The league's investigation into the Red Sox is expected to reach a conclusion by the end of next week, according to commissioner Rob Manfred. Boston announced the hiring of Ron Roenicke, a bench coach with the club the past two seasons, as the club's interim manager last week. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that the team checked with the league to make sure he was not found to be involved in any of the alleged cheating that happened during the 2018 campaign.

The looming punishment for the Red Sox and their illegal sign-stealing could include possible draft pick losses, fines as well as a suspension for Cora. But, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said that he will not be vacating either of the Astros 2017 title or the Red Sox 2018 title.