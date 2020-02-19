Red Sox checked with MLB to make sure manager Ron Roenicke wasn't implicated in investigation, report says
The league's report on the Red Sox should be made public next week
The Boston Red Sox parted ways with former manager Alex Cora in the aftermath of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Cora was cited as one of the ringleaders behind the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scheme in Major League Baseball's nine-page report of its investigation.
The Red Sox are currently under investigation by MLB for their alleged use of technology to steal signs during their 2018 World Series championship season. The club allegedly used its video replay room to steal signs throughout the 2018 season, and then used the knowledge to inform baserunners who would rely the signs to hitters. Cora's managerial career may be over, but he still awaits an official decision from the league regarding a punishment for his involvement in both the Astros and Red Sox cheating schemes.
The league's investigation into the Red Sox is expected to reach a conclusion by the end of next week, according to commissioner Rob Manfred. Boston announced the hiring of Ron Roenicke, a bench coach with the club the past two seasons, as the club's interim manager last week. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that the team checked with the league to make sure he was not found to be involved in any of the alleged cheating that happened during the 2018 campaign.
The looming punishment for the Red Sox and their illegal sign-stealing could include possible draft pick losses, fines as well as a suspension for Cora. But, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said that he will not be vacating either of the Astros 2017 title or the Red Sox 2018 title.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why MLB playoff expansion is likely
CBS Sports HQ's David Samson, a former member of the competition committee, is familiar with...
-
Athletics switch to streaming platform
Oakland won't have an AM or FM radio broadcast going forward
-
Each team's most interesting projection
Sophomore slump for Pete Alonso? How will Gerrit Cole pitch in the Bronx? Sportsline is here...
-
Astros HBP prop bets released
There are so many different routes that bettors can take
-
Kris Bryant wants to lead off for Cubs
The Cubs haven't been able to find a consistent leadoff man since Dexter Fowler in 2016
-
Reddick: Astros will 'shut everybody up'
Josh Reddick and Lance McCullers Jr. think it's time to move on when discussing Houston's scandal
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday