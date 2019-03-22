Red Sox, Chris Sale are reportedly closing in on a long-term contract extension

Sale would be the latest star player to sign long-term prior to free agency

The Boston Red Sox are close to locking up one of their core members long-term.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox and ace lefty Chris Sale are nearing a contract extension agreement. Contract terms are unknown, though Speier says the deal will keep Sale in Boston "for years to come."

Sale was set to become a free agent following the 2019 season. Elite players are receiving $30 million annually these days, so it stands to reason Sale's extension will fall in that range.

