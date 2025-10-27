Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman is 37 years of age and under contract through at least 2026 and potentially through 2027. That's to say, his next contract -- if there is one -- is not exactly a pressing matter. Even so, you can probably cross the New York Yankees off Chapman's list of potential future destinations.

Yes, Chapman -- he of the 367 career saves -- is a former Yankee, as he spent parts of seven seasons with the pinstripers. However, it seems that fairly lengthy tenure isn't fondly recalled by Chapman. During a recent appearance on the "Swing Completo" podcast, Chapman said the following (which was translated from Spanish) about a potential reunion with the Yankees later in his career:

"No way. Not even dead. If I were told that I was being traded to New York, I'd pack my things and go home. I'll retire right on the spot if that happens. I'm not crazy. Never again. "I dealt with a lot of disrespect there. I put up with a lot of things. I knew that they just wanted to find a way to get rid of me, but they didn't know how. And I just dealt with it quietly, kept playing, and doing what I always do. "I got along well with all the players, never had a problem with anybody, even the manager. We're friends and we talk and everything. The bosses are the ones who make those decisions."

While Chapman was quite effective overall for the Yankees -- a 2.95 ERA, 453 strikeouts in 294 ⅓ innings, and 153 saves on their watch -- his time with the team ended in ugly fashion. Chapman in 2022 was left off the Yankees' ALDS roster after he missed a mandatory team workout and failed to provide, in manager Aaron Boone's words, an "acceptable excuse" for his absence.

Since his time with the Yankees ended, Chapman has pitched for Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and now Red Sox. Chapman is coming off an utterly dominant 2025 with Boston – 1.17 ERA, 85 strikeouts in 61 ⅓ innings – which earned him that multi-year extension in late August. If that proves anywhere close to repeatable, then Chapman will pitch for as long as he wants. To hear him tell it, though, it won't be back in the Bronx.