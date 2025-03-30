The Boston Red Sox are deep in talks about a long-term contract extension with infielder and part-time outfielder Kristian Campbell, reports MassLive.com. Campbell made Boston's Opening Day roster and has spent only a few days in the big leagues. The team has not yet confirmed any agreement.

Campbell, 22, was a fourth round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2023 and he cannot become a free agent until after the 2030 season. For him, an extension would be about locking in a life-changing payday. For the Red Sox, the extension would give them cost certainty over Campbell's team-control years, and presumably buy out a few free agent years as well.

Here are the largest contracts ever given to players with less than one full year of service time:

The Carroll extension is most relevant to Campbell. Acuña had already won Rookie of the Year at the time of his extension and Rodríguez had been an All-Star. Franco and Harris both had roughly three months in the big leagues at the time of their deals.

Carroll, meanwhile, signed his extension with about a month of big-league time, and while being ranked as one of the game's very best prospects, like Campbell was coming into this year. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Campbell as the game's third best prospect this spring. Here's his write-up:

The short hook: The breakout prospect of the year Campbell has greatly boosted his stock since being drafted in the fourth round during summer 2023. He trained his bat speed over the winter, empowering him to launch 20 home runs last year after smoking only four during his single season at Georgia Tech. Campbell's added muscle gives him a well-rounded game: He has a good feel for contact and the zone alike; he's an above-average runner; and the Red Sox continue to play him at shortstop, albeit while giving him looks elsewhere on the diamond, too. Campbell already has the appearance of being a draft-day steal. Expect him to continue to enhance that perception in 2025, likely while spending a lot of time in the majors.

A year ago at this time Campbell was not ranked among Boston's top 30 prospects. He broke out in a major way last summer, hitting .330/.439/.558 with 32 doubles and 20 home runs at three minor-league levels. Campbell is a natural second baseman, though he played left field Saturday night as the Red Sox look for ways to get everyone in the lineup.

Last spring the Red Sox locked up Ceddanne Rafaela (eight years, $50 million) and Brayan Bello (six years, $55 million) to long-term extensions early in their careers. In outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Marcelo Mayer, Boston has two other elite prospects they could look to extend at some point. Mayer and Campbell are Boston's double-play combination of the future.

Campbell slugged his first MLB home run Saturday night. He is 5 for 10 with a double, a homer, two walks, and two strikeouts in his first three big-league games.