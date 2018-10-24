Red Sox-Dodgers World Series: The crazy movement on Joe Kelly's nasty changeup to whiff Matt Kemp is just unfair
When someone is throwing 100 mph, 87 looks like a crawl
Joe Kelly pitched just one dominant inning during the Red Sox's win over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday. However, it may have been the most memorably-pitched inning of the night. Kelly struck out two and didn't allow a baserunner, while several of his pitches hit 100 mph.
But a pitcher that can throw gas is nothing without an off-speed pitch. Luckily, Joe Kelly's changeup more than fits the bill. Look at this pitch, and try to convince yourself that Matt Kemp had any type of chance to hit it.
Kelly came back to get Kike Hernandez with another disgusting pitch that Hernandez just kind of waved at.
Hernandez's face walking off says it all.
The Dodgers dealt with Josh Hader four times in the NLCS, and they didn't score a run off him. If Kelly keeps pitching at this level, the Dodgers have a lot of problems as both teams showed on Tuesday that they'll be looking to dip into the bullpen early.
Although the Red Sox went on to win 8-4, the Dodgers were still very much alive when Kelly came in. Moving forward, the Dodgers need to figure something out if they're going to keep up with the Boston bats. To make matters worse, Kelly only went one inning. The Dodgers could be seeing him again very soon.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers need good Ryu in Game 2
Ryu had a rough outing in Game 6 of the NLCS
-
BoSox capitalizes on L.A.'s mistakes
From David Freese missing a pop-up to Dave Roberts keeping Max Muncy on the bench, everything...
-
Strat-O-Matic predicts Red Sox win G2
The Red Sox are expected to win a tight one in Game 2
-
Roberts strays from formula in loss
Why didn't Roberts pinch hit at a pivotal moment?
-
World Series projections: Edge to L.A.
The SportsLine Projection Model has made its updated pick for the 2018 World Series
-
Roberts gets standing ovation before G1
Dave Roberts may be managing the opposition these days, but he's still beloved in Boston