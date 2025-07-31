Major League Baseball's trade deadline passed at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, meaning it was only a matter of time before some executives had to explain themselves -- and their lack of activity -- to their fans. One such individual under the microscope? Craig Breslow of the Boston Red Sox, who walked away with just two additions to show for his efforts: starter Dustin May and reliever Steven Matz, obtained from the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals.

Breslow, for his part, faced the press less than 90 minutes after the deadline passed, explaining that he felt the Red Sox had acted aggressively -- to the point of being "uncomfortable." In the end, though, they just weren't able to pull off any additional or greater transactions.

"I understand the frustration and disappointment," Breslow told reporters. "There's not a lot of sympathy for how hard we tried to get deals across the line."

Perhaps the Red Sox were harmed by a quieter-than-expected starting pitcher's market. Names like Mitch Keller, Sandy Alcantara, Eduardo Cabrera, and Zac Gallen all remained in place. So did Joe Ryan, who was tied to the Red Sox in rumors just ahead of the deadline's final ticks.

Still, that dynamic didn't prevent some of Boston's top competition for a playoff spot from making more upgrades to their rosters. The three teams closest to them in the standings are the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers. The Yankees added a new third baseman (Ryan McMahon) and several notable relievers (David Bednar, Jake Bird, and Camillo Doval); the Mariners nabbed two of the top hitters on the market (Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor); and the Rangers beefed up their rotation (Merrill Kelly) and bullpen (Phil Maton and Danny Coulombe).

Perhaps the Red Sox, who entered Thursday a game back of the Yankees for the top American League wild card spot and 1 ½ up over the Mariners and Rangers, can overcome their sluggish deadline to hold onto or improve their postseason positioning. If not, expect Breslow's deadline approach -- and explanation -- to be held against him heading into the offseason.