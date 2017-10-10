Red Sox fan has his dreams crushed in the middle of class while watching playoff loss
This poor kid goes through all five stages of grief while in class
The Boston Red Sox are out of the playoffs, and Boston fans are taking it as well you'd expect. The calls for John Farrell's head are already out in full force, alongside the consistent questioning of umpires and myriad decisions throughout the game. Farrell himself said he's "confident" he's the right man to manage the club. There's nothing quite like the moment a fan realizes their season is over, and one intrepid student captured that moment during a class.
It's almost unique, seeing someone go through all five stages of grief in such a short span of time. We get the surrender cobra of denial, the hesitant reach towards the laptop of bargaining ("maybe he wasn't out, maybe there was a bobble"), the beginning of the laptop slam of anger, the slow, quiet laptop closing of depression and finally the pensive, dawning acceptance of, "wait, I'm still in class." A lot of people likely had the same reaction, but finding a fan that's so emblematic of a playoff loss is always entertaining.
The good news, the Red Sox losing will allow him to pay attention to his professor. So maybe there's something to be said for the Red Sox caring about the kids.
-
Four burning questions for Red Sox
Who should manage going forward? Where did the power go?
-
How to watch Nationals-Cubs Game 4
The Cubs won the swing game, and they'll try to close the series out in Wrigley on Tuesday
-
Updated SportsLine odds for MLB playoffs
We now know who two of this year's four LCS teams will be
-
Police protect pool after LAD clincher
What's the point of a pool if you're not going to let anyone go in it?
-
Dodgers finish NLDS sweep of D-Backs
Los Angeles is heading to the NLCS for the second successive season, and the fifth time in...
-
Cromie's journey from MLB AGM to lawyer
Adam Cromie went from the Washington Nationals front office to the Jones Day law firm
Add a Comment