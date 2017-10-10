Red Sox fan has his dreams crushed in the middle of class while watching playoff loss

The Boston Red Sox are out of the playoffs, and Boston fans are taking it as well you would expect. The calls for John Farrell's head are already out in full force, alongside the consistent questioning of umpires and myriad decisions throughout the game. Farrell said he's "confident" he's the right man to manage the club. There's nothing quite like the moment a fan realizes their season is over, and one intrepid student captured that moment during a class.

Watched this random Red Sox fan have his hopes and dreams crushed during class and it was absolutely electric😂😂😂😂😂😂 #RIP pic.twitter.com/TkGlWkOAXI — Josh Buser (@jBuse33) October 9, 2017

It's almost unique, seeing someone go through all five stages of grief in such a short span of time. We get the surrender cobra of denial, the hesitant reach toward the laptop of bargaining ("maybe he wasn't out, maybe there was a bobble"), the beginning of the laptop slam of anger, the slow, quiet laptop closing of depression and finally the pensive, dawning acceptance of, "wait, I'm still in class." A lot of people likely had the same reaction, but finding a fan that's so emblematic of a playoff loss is always entertaining.

The good news, the Red Sox losing will allow him to pay attention to his professor. So maybe there's something to be said for the Red Sox caring about the kids.