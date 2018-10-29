Red Sox fans at Dodger Stadium celebrate final out of the 2018 World Series

LOS ANGELES -- Per internet message-board rumor, the Boston Red Sox have prevailed over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

The clinching Game 5 at Dodger Stadium was notably mostly for the result -- a 5-1 Boston win. It was also notable for the hefty number of Sox rooters in attendance. That stands to season, as the Sox have a national fan base and the host Dodgers were facing long odds of a comeback. In honor of those loyal visiting partisans and their team's victory, this pretend photojournalist spent the final out -- a Chris Sale strikeout of Manny Machado -- in their midst.

First, here's Machado swinging through the Sale slider as viewers at home saw it:

Your browser does not support iframes.

And now please enjoy in shared celebration or, alternatively, watch on in mute contempt as the Boston fans in the stands took in that very moment:

Spotted in the wild? Sports exuberance! Indeed, for a few hours on Sunday night, Sections 40 and 44 of the upper reserve section at Dodger Stadium might as well have been Boston. Or at least Somerville.