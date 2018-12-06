Red Sox, free agent Nathan Eovaldi agree to four-year, $67.5 million deal, reports say
Eovaldi was a big part of Boston's championship run last season
The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms on a deal with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. Also per Rosenthal, Eovaldi's physical is pending. According to Mark Feinsand, the deal will pay Eovaldi $67.5 million over four years.
This past season, Eovaldi, who turns 29 in February, worked 111 innings for the Rays and Red Sox and along the way put up a 3.81 ERA (112 ERA+) and 5.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio. As well, Eovaldi in the postseason was dominant en route to Boston's winning the title. He's always been one of the hardest throwers among starting pitchers, and now that he's developed a plus cutter there's reason to believe his success with Boston is sustainable, at least to some degree. That's the bet Boston is taking, as Eovaldi presently has a middling 96 ERA+ for his career.
Otherwise, Eovaldi's also a veteran of Tommy John surgery, and early in his career he dealt with serious shoulder problems. Despite 148 of his career 156 appearances being starts, he's logged a qualifying number of innings only once in his career. In that sense, the Red Sox are making a bet on two fronts -- that the ace-like results Eovaldi gave them last season are repeatable and that he's going to be healthy and durable. There's no doubting Eovaldi's stuff and performance upside, but there's also risk here. The reported terms, though, mean the deal would be anything but cripping for Boston even if worst-case scenarios come to pass.
Eovaldi in 2019 figures to slot in at the back of Boston's rotation. He and Eduardo Rodriguez will be behind Chris Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello.
This plus the recent signing of Patrick Corbin by the Nationals means that teams will go into the Winter Meetings with just three notable starting pitchers left on the board: Dallas Keuchel, J.A. Happ, and Charlie Morton.
