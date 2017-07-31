Red Sox GM compares Yankees to Golden State Warriors after busy trade deadline

Heading into Monday's non-waiver trade deadline, the New York Yankees really bolstered their big-league ballclub. They added relievers Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson along with third baseman Todd Frazier and starting pitcher Sonny Gray, among a few other more minor moves.

The Yankees came into Monday with a 1/2 game lead over the Red Sox in the AL East and had the prospect stash to greatly bulk up their big-league roster. They did a good job with it while the second-place Red Sox added just infielder Eduardo Nunez and reliever Addison Reed (which was a good addition, to be sure).

One might recall back over the winter when the defending AL East champion Red Sox traded for ace Chris Sale. Further, one might recall Yankees general manager Brian Cashman referring to the Red Sox as the Golden State Warriors, the implication being that the Red Sox had built a "superteam."

It appears that Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski never forgot, because he called the Yankees the Warriors three times when talking to reporters on Monday:

"You mean the Golden State Warriors, you're talking about? Yeah. Yeah, I think the Golden State Warriors have significantly made some moves. I expected it. I would have been surprised if they didn't. But I think Brian [Cashman] probably has made them the Golden State Warriors and we're the significant underdogs, when I'm listening to the MLB Network. So it kind of switched. I would anticipate, like he said earlier in the year that he didn't know the Red Sox would lose a game, I think it'll be the same. I don't know how they'll lose a game right now. They made some good moves. They made their club significantly better. It didn't surprise me at all. It was out there for an extended period that they were looking to do those things."

Notice also that Dombrowski was worried about what the MLB Network analysts were saying and it's a bit of a head-scratcher. He obviously feels like his ballclub is still good enough to take the East, so why worry about it?

Then again, more Yankees and Red Sox discussion back and forth is never really a bad thing, especially if they're gonna be fighting for the division title down the stretch.