The Boston Red Sox have not yet requested permission to interview Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen as part of their search for a new top baseball executive, Arizona team president Derrick Hall told the Arizona Republic on Monday. Hall added that he hopes the Red Sox do not make that request since the Diamondbacks value Hazen, and indicated that he would be open to discussing a new contract extension in an effort to keep Hazen in Arizona for the foreseeable future.



"I can't envision us going a different direction with what he's built and his (front office) team, too," Hall said. "I'm more than willing to have conversations with him at any point."



Hazen's name has populated the rumor mill since last week, when the Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom after nearly four seasons at the helm. Bloom had led Boston to the postseason just once in that span. CBS Sports identified Hazen as a potential candidate to succeed Bloom, writing at the time:

It doesn't get more obvious than Hazen. He's a familiar quantity to owner John Henry and the other high-ranking members of Boston's front office, having spent more than a decade with the Red Sox before taking over the Diamondbacks in fall 2016. Hazen was technically the Red Sox's GM when he departed, but he wasn't the top decisionmaker -- that was Dave Dombrowski, then the president of baseball operations. Hazen is about to record his fourth winning season in seven seasons out west. He's built a fantastic core, and it's anyone's guess if he would leave that behind to return to his old haunt.

Because Hazen is under contract with the Diamondbacks, the Red Sox must obtain permission from Arizona before they can interview him for an opening.