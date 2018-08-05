Red Sox go for sweep against Yankees; could all but lock up American League East with win

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will conclude their four-game series Sunday night, with Masahiro Tanaka facing David Price.

What was supposed to be an extended series between two of the sport's best teams has instead been a one-sided affair. The Red Sox have won all three games by at least three runs. Should the Red Sox win again Sunday, it'll be about time to put the Yankees' divisional hopes to bed.

At that point, the Yankees would trail the Red Sox by 9 ½ games in the American League East. With 52 games remaining after Sunday, the Yankees would have to go on an unlikely tear, as well as have the Red Sox plummet. To illustrate that point, consider that the Yankees can go 36-16 -- that is, play like a 112-win team -- the rest of the way. But, if the Yankees lose Sunday, they'd need the Red Sox to go 24-25 in order to win the division outright. Considering Boston entered Sunday with 34 losses, that outcome is ... well, improbable.

Various websites run simulations to nail down the likelihood this or that playoff scenario. That includes SportsLine, which has the Yankees entering Sunday night's tilt with a 4.1 percent chance at capturing the division crown. FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus' odds are each a little more kind, with the Yankees having around a 10-12 percent shot, depending on the source.

Whatever the exact figure, the takeaway is clear: the Yankees have a dwindling shot at winning the division. With another loss on Sunday, it'll be just about time to accept reality: The Yankees are going to be in the AL Wild Card Game, and that 100 wins could earn them all of one postseason game.