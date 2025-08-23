Once again, the Boston Red Sox embarrassed the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox won their eighth consecutive game against their rival (BOS 12, NYY 1), the first time they've done that in a single season since 2009. It is only Boston's third eight-game winning streak over the Yankees in its history.

"I don't like losing to them," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters, including the New York Post, following Friday's loss. "I don't like losing to anyone. They've had our number here for a stretch."

Saturday's game was slightly closer than the final score indicates. The Yankees were within striking distance until the Red Sox put up seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to ice the game. Ace lefty Garrett Crochet had his way with the Yankees, striking out 11 batters in seven innings of one-run ball. David Hamilton, Carlos Narváez, and Trevor Story each had three hits for the Red Sox.

The Yankees have scored one run on a Giancarlo Stanton solo homer in the last two games. The Red Sox have outscored them 48-21 during the eight-game losing streak, and it's 25-7 over the previous five games. The Yankees are 1-8 against Boston this season and are 4-15 against the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, the two teams they're trailing in the AL East.

Here are Boston's three eight-game winning streaks over New York:

9 games: Sept. 28, 2008 to June 11, 2009 8 games: Sept. 20, 2000 to July 16, 2021 8 games: June 25, 2025 to present (active streak)

The Red Sox had a 17-game winning streak against New York spanning 1911-12, though the Yankees weren't the Yankees yet. They were still the New York Highlanders at the time. The Highlanders became the Yankees in 1913.

Saturday's win improved the Red Sox to 71-59 on the season. They have a 1 ½ game lead over the Yankees for the top wild card spot, though it's effectively 2 ½ games because the Red Sox won the season series and hold the tiebreaker. The AL East title is still in play for the Red Sox, too. They are 4 ½ games behind Toronto in the division.

As ugly as the head-to-head series with the Red Sox has been, the Yankees are still 69-60 on the season, and comfortably in a wild card spot. They have a three-game lead over the Kansas City Royals for a postseason berth while also holding the tiebreaker, so it's a four-game lead, for all intents and purposes.

The Yankees and Red Sox will wrap up this four-game series Sunday night in the Bronx. Righty Dustin May (7-9, 4.59 ERA) and Carlos Rodón (13-7, 3.24 ERA) are the scheduled starters. The two teams will wrap up the season series with three games at Fenway Park from Sept. 12-14.