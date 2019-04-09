Red Sox hand out impressive World Series rings, raise championship banner prior to Fenway Park opener

BOSTON -- On the heels of a rough 11-game West Coast road trip to start the season, the Red Sox returned home to Boston on Tuesday afternoon for Opening Day at Fenway Park. Before first pitch against the Blue Jays, the team had some business to take care of.

As reigning World Series champions, the Sox had the enviable task of unveiling some banners and handing out some jewelry on the field in front of a packed house. The pregame ceremony was somewhat of a familiar scene featuring some of the same elements that the Red Sox have rolled out in the three other title ceremonies they've held since 2004.

There was the giant banner drop over the Green Monster in left field, which came as conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops orchestra provided an accompanying soundtrack.

There was a parade of former Red Sox players who played on championship teams, including Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Mike Lowell, Tim Wakefield, and more. And, yes, Curt Schilling was there too, despite his rocky relationship with the organization's ownership in recent years.

Then, it was time for bling. Members of the 2018 Red Sox roster -- most of whom still remain with the club -- filed out of the dugout to receive their World Series rings. Those rings are rather nice, even if they're not over-the-top in grandeur. The 15-carat rings feature 185 total stones -- 162 to represent the regular season, 14 to represent the number of postseason games they played, and the final nine representing the club's number of World Series titles.

The 2019 club's slogan -- "Do Damage" -- is referenced on the inside of the ring with the phrase "Damage Done."

World Series champs has a nice ring to it. 💍 pic.twitter.com/vpUhDwEK8D — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 9, 2019

It's worth noting that starting pitcher David Price, who was long criticized for his inability to perform in the postseason, was the first player to receive a World Series ring on Tuesday. Price helped erase that narrative by closing out the World Series with an impressive outing in a victorious Game 5 against the Dodgers.

But the day wasn't just about the Red Sox and their title; the Patriots were also invited to the party. Several Patriots players, including Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore, Patrick Chung and now-former tight end Rob Gronkowski, joined the Sox on the field to celebrate their own championship this year. The football guys got first pitch honors.

Eventually, a baseball game also got underway.