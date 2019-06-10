Red Sox hold moment to honor David Ortiz while he's being flown back to Boston

The former Red Sox slugger was shot Sunday night in the Dominican Republic

On Monday evening, Red Sox legend David Ortiz was transported in an air ambulance from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to Boston for further medical treatment following a gunshot wound. He was shot from point-blank range in what's being described as an ambush Sunday night at a local lounge. He's said to be stable, but he was pretty seriously injured (full details and latest updates here). Ortiz is a veritable rockstar in Boston, so when the Red Sox opened a four-game series at Fenway Park against the Rangers, we knew a moment of reflection was coming. Still, it was touching. 

The Rangers also showed Big Papi some love on Twitter as well.

The entire baseball world is behind Ortiz in his hopefully quick recovery. Get well soon, big man. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories