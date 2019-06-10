Red Sox hold moment to honor David Ortiz while he's being flown back to Boston

On Monday evening, Red Sox legend David Ortiz was transported in an air ambulance from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to Boston for further medical treatment following a gunshot wound. He was shot from point-blank range in what's being described as an ambush Sunday night at a local lounge. He's said to be stable, but he was pretty seriously injured (full details and latest updates here). Ortiz is a veritable rockstar in Boston, so when the Red Sox opened a four-game series at Fenway Park against the Rangers, we knew a moment of reflection was coming. Still, it was touching.

A moment of reflection for Big Papi. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pmf2pNjC7J — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 10, 2019

The @RedSox hold a moment of reflection for Big Papi. ❤ pic.twitter.com/hjqZDkdB8f — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

The Rangers also showed Big Papi some love on Twitter as well.

Before we get underway tonight, we wanted to say that our thoughts are with David Ortiz and his family, and we wish him a speedy recovery. #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/cizt8ZwvyW — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 10, 2019

The entire baseball world is behind Ortiz in his hopefully quick recovery. Get well soon, big man.