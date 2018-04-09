Red Sox infield depth to be tested with Xander Bogaerts joining Dustin Pedroia on the DL

With second baseman Dustin Pedroia already on the disabled list, the Red Sox middle infield is now injured, as the club announced Monday that shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been placed on the disabled list. Bogaerts injured his left ankle Sunday and Monday it was announced that X-rays revealed a small crack in his talus bone. It's a non-displaced fracture and won't need surgery, so the Red Sox say he'll only miss 10 to 14 days.

Given that it's technically a broken ankle, Bogaerts only missing two weeks has to be considered great news.

Still, it'll hurt in the short term. Eduardo Nunez seems likely to fill in at shortstop while Brock Holt will be forced into everyday action at second base. This leaves the Red Sox without an established, quality backup infielder who can handle second, short or third base until Bogaerts and/or Pedroia return. Holt hasn't been a productive player in years, either.

The Red Sox are off to a red-hot start at 8-1, but they've only played the Rays and Marlins. The start a three-game series with the Yankees on Tuesday in Fenway Park. It'll be a rough go up the middle until the Red Sox get their starters back for sure.

Making matters worse, Bogaerts, 25, was off to a huge start to the season, too. Through nine games, he's hitting .368/.400/.711 with two homers, nine RBI and an MLB-best seven doubles.

Tzu-Wei Lin will be recalled from the minors to take Bogaerts roster spot. Lin, 24, hit .268/.369/.339 with two triples in 66 plate appearances as a rookie last season.