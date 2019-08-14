Red Sox lefty Chris Sale becomes fastest pitcher to 2,000 strikeouts in MLB history
Sale got there faster than previous record-holder Pedro Martinez
With his fifth strikeout in his outing Tuesday night, Red Sox lefty Chris Sale ran his career strikeout total to 2,000. He is the 83rd pitcher in baseball history to reach 2,000 and the other 82 needed more innings pitched than Sale did, meaning he's considered the fastest ever to 2,000.
It isn't particularly close.
Via Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, here are the six fastest in terms of innings needed to get to 2,000:
- Sale, 1626 innings
- Pedro Martinez, 1711 1/3
- Randy Johnson, 1733 1/3
- Max Scherzer, 1784
- Clayton Kershaw, 1837 2/3
- Nolan Ryan, 1865 2/3
The other five are Hall of Famers or almost certainly headed that way.
Sale is 30 years old and even if he regresses -- which he has this season -- he figures to keep racking up the strikeouts.
Could he get to 3,000?
Only 17 pitchers in baseball history have reached that plateau. CC Sabathia joined the list earlier this year. Scherzer (2,638 career K's) is gonna get there. Zack Greinke (2,578) has a shot.
Sale entered the night 6-11 with a 4.41 ERA, but he was still leading the league in strikeouts per nine innings. He'll continue, as I said, to punch guys out, possibly even at a historic rate. If this keeps up and he gets his run prevention back under control, he'll join the above names in Cooperstown.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Red Sox Review: Better than Baltimore!
The Red Sox are likely toast, but it's all about perspective
-
Franchise HR records set to fall in 2019
The juiced ball era is producing home run records, so let's take a look team by team
-
25-year-old rookie on red-hot homer tear
Thanks to a new-look batting stance, Aristides Aquino is off to an absurdly hot start to his...
-
Freeman giving back to Braves youngsters
The All-Star first baseman learned from veterans as a kid, and now he's providing leadership...
-
Manuel returns as Phillies hitting coach
Manuel managed the Phillies for parts of nine seasons
-
MLB DFS: Best picks, lineup for Aug 13
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...