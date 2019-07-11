Red Sox legend David Ortiz 'recovering well' following third operation after Dominican Republic shooting

Ortiz has spent the last month in a Boston hospital

Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz continues to recover after getting shot in the Dominican Republic last month. Earlier this week, Ortiz underwent a third operation due to complications arising from the gunshot wound, according to the Red Sox. He is said to be "recovering well" and "in good spirits" at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, per the team:

Dominican police have said Ortiz was not the intended target in the June 9 incident. In late June, police arrested Victor Hugo Gomez with the belief he had hired the shooter to kill his cousin, who had allegedly informed on Gomez as part of a prior arrest. Gomez is said to be part of a Mexican drug cartel and had been on the run in the United States since March. Ortiz and Gomez's cousin were wearing similar outfits on the night of the shooting. The shooter is said to have mixed up the two.

Over the course of a 20-year big-league career, Ortiz hit 541 home runs and posted a slash line of .286/.380/.552 (141 OPS+). His numbers and penchant for clutch moments means he's all but certain to be inducted into the Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories