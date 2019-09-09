Red Sox legend David Ortiz returns to Fenway Park, throws out first pitch three months after shooting

For the first time since being shot in his native Dominican Republic in June, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz made his first public appearance Monday night. Big Papi was at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Red Sox-Yankees series finale (GameTracker).

The Fenway Park crowd greeted Ortiz with a standing ovation, and he took the microphone to address the fans and both teams before the game.

Ortiz threw the pitch to former teammate Jason Varitek:

Two weeks ago Ortiz shared the first photo of himself since the shooting, and he moved his daughter into college as well. Yankees players Edwin Encarnacion and Gary Sanchez visited Ortiz at his home when the team arrived in Boston for this weekend's series.

Ortiz was shot through the abdomen at a Santo Domingo nightclub on June 9 and spent nearly seven weeks in a Boston-area hospital before being released on July 27. The shooter reportedly mistook Ortiz for his cousin because they were wearing similar outfits. Six suspects were arrested a week after the shooting, and Ortiz has hired former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to head up a private investigation of the incident.

The 43-year-old Ortiz retired following the 2016 season. The Red Sox retired his No. 34 the following season, and he has returned to Fenway Park several times since then.