Red Sox legend David Ortiz returns to Fenway Park, throws out first pitch three months after shooting
Monday was Ortiz's first public appearance since the shooting
For the first time since being shot in his native Dominican Republic in June, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz made his first public appearance Monday night. Big Papi was at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Red Sox-Yankees series finale (GameTracker).
The Fenway Park crowd greeted Ortiz with a standing ovation, and he took the microphone to address the fans and both teams before the game.
Ortiz threw the pitch to former teammate Jason Varitek:
Two weeks ago Ortiz shared the first photo of himself since the shooting, and he moved his daughter into college as well. Yankees players Edwin Encarnacion and Gary Sanchez visited Ortiz at his home when the team arrived in Boston for this weekend's series.
Ortiz was shot through the abdomen at a Santo Domingo nightclub on June 9 and spent nearly seven weeks in a Boston-area hospital before being released on July 27. The shooter reportedly mistook Ortiz for his cousin because they were wearing similar outfits. Six suspects were arrested a week after the shooting, and Ortiz has hired former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to head up a private investigation of the incident.
The 43-year-old Ortiz retired following the 2016 season. The Red Sox retired his No. 34 the following season, and he has returned to Fenway Park several times since then.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trout day-to-day after foot procedure
Trout has not played since Friday
-
Reports: Dombrowski, Sox owners clashed
Red Sox ownership did not hold a press conference to discuss the move
-
Stanton nearing return; Tauchman out
The Yankees are about to gain one big-time outfielder but are losing a surprise contributor
-
Where could Dombrowski land?
Dombrowski, 63, was fired by the Red Sox on Sunday
-
Red Sox fire president Dave Dombrowski
'This season did not go as we all planned,' Dombrowski said in a statement
-
Potential Red Sox GM candidates
From an internal hire to Josh Byrnes, we survey the land of options for Boston