Red Sox likely to lose reliever Carson Smith to surgery after he popped his shoulder out of place smashing his glove
Smith did not injure himself in conventional fashion, to say the least
The Red Sox told reporters on Tuesday that right-handed reliever Carson Smith will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a shoulder injury. Some details ...
As implied above, the club won't have a specific time-table for Smith's return until after the surgery, but it's going to be a while no matter what. Manager Alex Cora expects the worst ...
So the Red Sox will be losing a reliever who's battled injury throughout much of his career and in 2018 has pitched to a 117 ERA+ and 3.00 K/BB ratio through 18 appearances.
Beyond the harm done to a contending bullpen, Smith's injury is notable for the way in which it initially occurred. After allowing a home run to the Athletics' Khris Davis on May 14, he was removed from the game and back in the home dugout he hurled his glove in frustration. That was what led to the injury that now seems likely to end his season ...
What made the already bad situation even worse is that Smith, while accepting responsibility for what you see above, suggested that heavy usage by Cora contributed to the injury. Cora, of course, pushed back against that notion.
Whatever the case, the 2018 season likely won't be one to remember for Smith.
