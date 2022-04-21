Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not managing Thursday afternoon's series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker), the team announced. Bench coach Will Venable is serving as acting manager. The Red Sox say Cora will not travel with the team for their road series against the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend.

Cora, 46, is fully vaccinated and boosted, the Red Sox say, and he is dealing with mild symptoms. Under this season's protocols, only symptomatic individuals are tested, and Cora must test negative twice before he can rejoin the team.

Boston has two players, catcher Kevin Plawecki and utility infielder Jonathan Araúz, on the COVID list on the moment. Several Red Sox players are not vaccinated and will not be able to make the trip to Toronto next week, including righty Tanner Houck. Similar to the United States, Canada requires all incoming international travelers to be fully vaccinated.

This is Cora's fourth season as Red Sox manager. He led the club to the 2018 World Series title and the team is 290-208 (.582) under his watch. Cora served a one-year suspension in 2020 for his role in the 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox sign-stealing scandals.

The Mariners are currently without most of their coaching staff, including manager Scott Servais, due to a COVID outbreak.

The Red Sox come into Thursday with a 6-6 record in the early going.