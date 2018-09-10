Red Sox manager Alex Cora wears LSU baseball jersey after losing college football bet to Alex Bregman
Bregman's LSU Tigers beat Cora's Miami Hurricanes during the opening week of the college football season
Sunday night, the Red Sox salvaged their three-game series against the Astros with a walk-off win (BOS 6, HOU 5). Boston's bullpen blew a 5-1 lead before Mitch Moreland provided the walk-off bloop single. The 'Stros won the first two games of the series.
Prior to Sunday's game Red Sox manager Alex Cora hung around the batting practice cage wearing a Louisiana State baseball jersey. Why? Because he lost a bet to Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman's LSU Tigers beat Cora's Miami Hurricanes during college football opening weekend last week (LSU 33, MIA 17).
Here's Cora in his new LSU jersey:
But wait! It gets better. Cora didn't just have to wear an LSU jersey during batting practice. He had to wear a Warren Morris LSU jersey. Morris hit a walk-off two-run home run against Cora and the Hurricanes in the 1996 College World Series Championship Game.
Here's video of Morris' historic blast:
You can see Cora, Miami's starting shortstop that year, on the ground in tears at the 29-second and 41-second marks of the video. Brutal. Absolutely brutal.
It should be noted Cora and Bregman are very close. Cora was Houston's bench coach last year and the two became fast friends. This was a friendly wager more than two strangers making a bet against each other. Christopher Smith of MassLive.com has more on Bregman's and Cora's relationship:
"I think it's the passion of the game," Cora said. "First of all, he's very talented. What you see, that's just a glimpse. He's going to be great. He enjoys the game. He liked the fact that I was there for him, talking about the game and other stuff, whatever. We just click. He likes baseball. I'm passionate about the game. But he's probably more passionate. It's unreal.
"He wants to be great. And he always finds something in that game or during the series. 'OK, this is what gets me going.' It's just amazing. We have a great friendship. We stay in touch. I'm very proud of what he's doing, except what he's doing this weekend."
A bet's a bet, even between friends, but Bregman making Cora wear a Warren Morris jersey is as cold-blooded as it gets.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB picks for 7 players for Japan Series
MLB is sending a team of players over to Japan for an exhibition series in November
-
MLB Power Rankings: NL West down to wire
Also, this is shocking (note sarcasm), but the Red Sox are No. 1
-
Roundup: Dodgers take series in COL
Also, Jose Ramirez joins 30-30 club, the Brewers are creeping up on the Cubs and much more
-
This may be the mother of all bat-flips
Consider this a game-changer
-
MLB Saturday: COL evens series with LAD
Plus Alex Bregman strengthened his MVP case with another homer. Here's everything you need...
-
Chasing history and 'Turn on the game!'
How great is it to live in an era where a random Saturday text can let you watch someone chase...