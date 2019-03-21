Red Sox minor league team to have 'engagement party' promotion for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, for some reason

If you're hanging around Rhode Island this summer and looking to ironically celebrate Alex Rodriguez's recent engagement to Jennifer Lopez, boy do the PawSox have a promotion for you.

The Red Sox's Pawtucket-based Triple-A affiliate announced Thursday that they'll be throwing a Red Sox-themed engagement party for the couple in April.

From the press release:

"The Pawtucket Red Sox, ever in favor of love, will celebrate the engagement of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez with a Red Sox-themed party Friday, April 12 at McCoy Stadium. ... Recognizing the memorable moments provided by the former Yankees slugger, and the pop and movie star who visited Fenway Park in a previous romance, the PawSox will recall the 15th anniversary of the historic 2004 season on this night-some of which featured A-Rod."

The PawSox said that anyone wearing either a Jason Varitek or Bronson Arroyo jersey will get into the game for free (as reference to this moment and this moment, respectively), as will all ladies named Jennifer. The team also claims that they invited Lopez' ex-husband and Red Sox fan Ben Affleck to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

That's...something!

Obviously, the "celebration" is more in jest, as A-Rod became an arch-nemesis of Red Sox Nation in the mid-2000s when he was traded to the Yankees. Rodriguez, who nearly joined the Red Sox in a move that fell through and led to the deal that sent him to New York, promptly became a central figure in a very contentious Sox-Yanks rivalry.

It does feel a bit strange that the PawSox are reaching to dig up such old dirt, especially given the fact that the Red Sox have been much more successful than the Yankees over the past decade and a half. But minor league teams are always looking for weird promotions that will help bring fans to the ballpark, and this one will likely do the trick.