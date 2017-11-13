Red Sox's Mookie Betts throws perfect game in PBA World Series of Bowling
Betts came up short, but threw what he says was the 10th perfect game of his life
Baseball is in its offseason. For many players, that means a few days or weeks of relaxation before beginning preparations for next spring. For Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, it means more time to focus on his other sport: bowling.
For those who didn't know, Betts is a highly skilled bowler. How skilled? He threw a perfect game Sunday in the final qualifying round of the World Series of Bowling -- yes, that's a Professional Bowlers Association event.
Betts is competing in the World Series of Bowling for the second time in three years. Entering Sunday night, he was averaging a 204.71 score through 35 games and ranked 156th out of 195 players. Although he won't make the cut for the PBA World Championship, he made a discernible improvement on his 2015 debut, in which his average score was 190.
Betts might not have made the cut this time, but he will hit the lanes with the PBA again in February, when he partakes in the Chris Paul Celebrity Invitational. He finished second at the 2017 event while being paired with professional bowler Tommy Jones.
-
Is Beltran a fit for the Yankees?
Beltran wants to manage and could fit the Yankees better than most realize
-
Beltran, 40, announces retirement
Beltran just won the World Series with the Astros
-
Report: Braves to name Anthopoulos GM
The former Blue Jays GM is getting a second chance
-
Twins asked Reds about Raisel Iglesias
The Twins reportedly reached out to the Reds about Raisel Iglesias
-
Four storylines for the 2017 GM meetings
The GM meetings begin this week in Orlando, Florida
-
Would Stanton want trade to Cards?
The Marlins slugger has a full no-trade clause, which gives him control over where he goes
Add a Comment