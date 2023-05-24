The Boston Red Sox will shift veteran right-hander Corey Kluber from the rotation to the bullpen beginning this weekend, manager Alex Cora said during a radio appearance on WEEI on Wednesday. Kluber's transition to relief will allow Tanner Houck to remain in Boston's starting rotation after Garrett Whitlock rejoins the active roster on Saturday. (Whitlock has been sidelined since late April with ulnar neuritis.)

Kluber is the second notable Red Sox pitcher to be shifted to the bullpen in recent weeks. Boston moved Nick Pivetta to relief following his May 16 start. The Red Sox rotation will now consist of Houck and Whitlock, as well as Chris Sale, James Paxton, and Brayan Bello.

Kluber, 37, has disappointed since joining the Red Sox over the winter on a one-year deal worth $10 million. In nine starts, he's compiled a 6.26 ERA (74 ERA+) and a 1.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Kluber's most recent appearance, Sunday against the San Diego Padres, saw him removed in the third inning after surrendering five runs (albeit only one earned) on three hits and three walks.

Kluber, of course, has enjoyed a decorated career as a starter. He's a two-time former Cy Young Award winner and a three-time All-Star who, even now, has career marks that include a 3.39 ERA (124 ERA+) and a 4.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His next relief appearance will represent the sixth of his career, and his first since 2013.

The 26-year-old Houck, for his part, has posted better numbers than Kluber in his nine starts this season, even if they're more average-than-not for a starter. He's amassed a 4.99 ERA (92 ERA+) and a 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Red Sox entered Wednesday with a 26-23 record on the year, tying them with the Toronto Blue Jays for fourth in the American League East. The Red Sox will wrap up their series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night before heading to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks.