Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo says he's fully recovered from back injury

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo will be ready for the start of the 2020 MLB season, whenever that comes to pass.

The 23-year-old Verdugo, one of the key pieces in the February blockbuster trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, has been recovering from a stress fracture in his back. The Red Sox knew about the injury at the time of the trade, and Verdugo would've missed the original Opening Day on March 26 plus multiple weeks after. Now, though, it's May, and Verdugo says he's recovered from the injury, which dates back to August of last year.

"Yeah, physically I'm 100 percent," Verdugo said Monday (via Ian Browne of MLB.com). "I feel very good. Just moving around with everything, my swing, my throwing, running, I feel really good. Whenever the season starts, I think I'll be ready. Whether that is soon, whether it's a few months down the road, or whatever they may be, I think physically I'm ready."

It's still not certain when -- or if -- the 2020 season will get underway, but signs are pointing to an early July target date.

As for Verdugo, he's a former highly regarded prospect who authored a .294/.342/.475 batting line with 12 home runs in 106 games prior to the back injury. He is expected to replace Betts in right field in the long-term. Verdugo will almost certainly never reach the heights that Betts did in a Boston uniform, but he does have solid potential going forward.

While the trade of Betts and Price did major damage to the Red Sox's playoffs hopes in 2020, they still profile as fringe contenders thanks to a strong young to young-ish core that includes Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, and Eduardo Rodriguez. True contention, though, may require Verdugo to be both healthy and effective in his first season with the Sox.