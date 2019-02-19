Red Sox owner John Henry says Adam Wainwright's concern over a midseason strike is 'crazy'

Before Manny Machado and the Padres agreed to a monster $300 million deal over 10 years on Tuesday, the free-agent market was in the midst of a curious slowdown for a second straight offseason, and the players are getting agitated and restless. There are a number of reasons for said slowdown, but players are understandably homed in on ownership's role in the entire thing. A number of veterans have expressed concern with the state of the market, and Cardinals veteran hurler Adam Wainwright recently said he's worried about the possibility of a midseason player strike:

#STLCards pitcher Adam Wainwright on @TMASTL: “Unless something changes, there’s going to be a strike. 100%. I’m just worried people are going to walk-out mid-season.” pic.twitter.com/M8WeRVcASe — Tim McKernan (@tmckernan) February 15, 2019

That's not likely to happen, mostly because players and owners probably aren't going to address major labor-management issues during the middle of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Even so, that reality didn't stop Red Sox owner John Henry from reacting strongly to Wainwright's words. Via Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston, here's what Henry had to say on Monday at Red Sox camp:

"Midseason, this year?" Henry asked. "That's crazy." "A lot has been said about the market, the free-agent market. But it's a free market," he continued. "A free market doesn't always do what you want it to do." ... "If the players are unhappy with this, then they should engage," Henry said. "Our commissioner was a labor lawyer for a couple of decades. It's important for the union to engage first-hand on what they would like to change. This has been a series of negotiations that have led to the kind of market that we have today."

On the one hand, Henry is right that the "series of negotiations" has helped lead us to this point. During the last CBA negotiations, the union prioritized quality-of-life initiatives over any kind of an attack on the league's salary structure, and over the last two winters they've paid for that decision. However, owners are over-responding to the luxury tax incentives (the penalties simply aren't that steep), and collusive behavior is possible at some level. As for the free market claims -- claims echoed by commissioner Rob Manfred -- that's not really accurate. A true free market would make free agents out of every player who's not under a long-term contract, but of course players don't get that freedom until after they've logged at least six years of major-league service time.

In any event, Henry probably need not wring hands over a midseason walkout. Once the next round of CBA talks begin, however, the forecast right now calls for labor war.