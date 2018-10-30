Red Sox pick up Chris Sale's 2019 club option for $15 million after winning World Series

The Boston Red Sox have picked up the $15 million club option for 2019 on left-hander Chris Sale, the team announced on Tuesday. Sale has completed his six-year, $45 million extension with the Chicago White Sox that ran through 2018 with an option year. Boston picked up that option, which jumped from $13.5 million to $15 million because he finished second in last year's Cy Young race. A Cy Young Award in 2018 could have increased the option to $16 million, but Sale missed most of the final two months of the season due to shoulder issues, effectively eliminating himself from contention.

When the deal concludes after the 2019 campaign, Sale will have earned a total of $58 million over seven-years.

The Red Sox traded for Sale before the start of the 2017 season, sending top prospects Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech to the Chicago White Sox. In his two seasons in Boston, Sale is 29-12 with a 2.56 ERA while averaging 13.17 strikeouts per nine innings.

Sale pitched the final inning of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and struck out the side despite battling inflammation in his pitching shoulder right into the postseason. Even having missed nearly all of the final two months of the season, the 29-year-old still ranked third in the American League for strikeouts, with 237 in just 158 innings.

The Red Sox await two option decisions from David Price and Eduardo Nunez. Price must decide by the end of Wednesday whether he will forego the remaining four years and $127 million left on his deal or test the free agent market. Nunez owns a $5 million player option for 2019.