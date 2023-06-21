Boston Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck, who was struck in the face by a batted ball on June 16, will undergo surgery next week to have a plate installed. The procedure is aimed at helping the healing process. Houck is expected to return to the Red Sox at some point this season, though Boston manager Alex Cora was not able to establish a timeline for that as of Tuesday.

Houck's incident occurred during the fifth inning of his start last Friday against the New York Yankees. He fell to his knees after being struck by a Kyle Higashioka batted ball that had an exit velocity of 89.7 mph. Houck would walk off under his own power and while holding a towel to his face. He appeared to have been bleeding from his right cheek, but he never lost consciousness.

Houck, 26, has started 13 times for the Red Sox this season. He's compiled a 5.05 ERA (90 ERA+) and a 2.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those marks belie that he had pitched better as of late. Indeed, over his most recent two starts (both against the Yankees), he had surrendered three runs in 10 innings. He had also struck out eight batters as opposed to issuing two walks.

Overall, Houck has compiled a 3.66 ERA (124 ERA+) and a 3.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 66 career big-league appearances. Half of those, 33 in total, have come in a starting role.

The Red Sox entered Wednesday with a 39-35 record on the year, putting them in last place in the American League East. They have not yet established a firm replacement for Houck in the rotation. The Red Sox also remain without lefty Chris Sale, who continues to deal with shoulder inflammation.