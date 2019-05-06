Red Sox place David Price on the 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis
Just when things seemed to be going right for the defending champs
Just when things seemed to be going right for the Red Sox, they get some bad news. Starting pitcher David Price has been placed on the injured list due to tendinitis in his left elbow, retroactive to May 3, the club has announced.
Price, 33, is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 42 strikeouts against 10 walks in 36 innings this season. He's been the best starter in the rotation this season, as every other regular member of the rotation has an ERA over 5.
Speaking of the rotation, Price joins Nathan Eovaldi on the injured list.
Hector Velazquez has served as a bit of an opener four times this season, but otherwise the Red Sox haven't strayed from their opening day five-man rotation. With both Eovaldi and Price down now, that's going to change.
Ryan Weber has been called up from the minors as a corresponding move to Price hitting the IL. Weber only has six career starts with a 5.01 big-league ERA. There's no word just yet on who will join the rotation with Price down, but it's likely either Weber or Josh Smith. Smith only has nine career starts with a career 5.26 ERA.
The Red Sox haven't announced a timetable for Price's return. Given the available options to replace him, the hope in Beantown has to be that it's May 13, the first day he's eligible.
The Red Sox have won six of seven to climb to within one game of .500 after a disaster of a start to the season. They play a three-game series in Baltimore to start the week, beginning Monday.
