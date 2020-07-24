Watch Now: Mookie Betts' Dodger Debut ( 1:57 )

On Thursday, superstar outfielder Mookie Betts played his first game with the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing a massive contract extension. The Boston Red Sox traded the 2018 American League MVP to the Dodgers this past February.

There was technically still a chance for Betts to reunite with the Red Sox during his upcoming free agency, but with Betts officially locked in long-term with the Dodgers, it's no longer a possibility. It's a hard pill for Red Sox president Sam Kennedy to swallow.

"I'd be less than honest if I didn't say a sense of disappointment and maybe closure and finality to it," Kennedy told the Boston Globe. "Look, we have a plan. We are very confident in the direction of our baseball operation. But it's obviously very hard to see Mookie Betts sign a long-term deal somewhere else."

Also included in the Betts trade was David Price (who opted out of the 2020 season), and the Sox received three prospects in return. At the time, the club defended the trade, saying that adding the prospects was a better option than losing Betts to free agency. Red Sox owner John Henry announced the team's intention to cut payroll (to avoid the luxury tax penalty) in advance of the 2020 season, and with the Betts trade, the club shredded $27 million of payroll.

"It was just unfortunate we couldn't get together on contract terms. It happens in this business," Kennedy told the Globe after Betts' Dodgers extension was announced. "It's one of the hardest parts of the business."

The Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 and took a step backward in their follow-up season, finishing 84-78 and missing the playoffs. This past offseason, the club also was embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal that saw the departure of their manager Alex Cora. The CBS Sports staff picked the Red Sox to finish fourth in 2020's 60-game season.

