The Boston Red Sox entered Sunday's slate two games below .500, with a run a differential of minus-43 and in last place in the American League East. While their four-game win streak is duly noted, the reality is that the SportsLine Projection System gives them less than a 1.0 percent chance of being a part of the expanded postseason field. Given all that and ownership's (very much related) refusal to invest in a roster, Sox fans may be hard-pressed for a reason to tune in down the stretch.

Well, they may now have one. Prior to Sunday's series final against the Texas Rangers, the Red Sox announced that one of their top prospects, first baseman Triston Casas, has been called up to Boston. He's making his MLB debut and hitting sixth against Texas:

Casas, 22, was originally a first-round choice (No. 26 overall) in 2018 out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla. He's a consensus top-50 overall prospect, and coming into the season our own R.J. Anderson ranked him as the No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox's system. Here's what Anderson wrote:

"It's hard for a first baseman to rank highly these days because of the offensive demands of the position. Casas is the exception based on his pleasant combination of hit, discipline, and power; he's a triple threat in the batter's box, in so many words. He homered 14 times in 86 games between Double- and Triple-A, and did so while striking out in fewer than 20 percent of his plate appearances despite being only 21 years old. Casas has a frame and swing path that might remind people of Freddie Freeman.

The lefty batsman has done nothing to lower that ceiling this season. In 72 games at Triple-A Worcester, Casas slashed .273/.382/.481 with 11 home runs, 20 doubles, and 42 unintentional walks in 317 plate appearances.

The Sox have indeed struggled to get good production from first base this season. In all, six different first basemen -- Bobby Dalbec, for the most part -- have combined for a .664 OPS. Dalbec was optioned to Triple-A after Saturday's game.