Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores, 17, dies of cancer

Daniel Flores, a 17-year-old prospect for the Boston Red Sox, died of cancer on Wednesday, the team announced. Flores, who was one of the team's top catcher prospects, was in Boston receiving treatment and died as a result of complications from that treatment.

Flores signed with the Red Sox in July and was highly regarded by scouts. The switch-hitter from Venezuelan was ranked No. 2 among international amateur prospects in 2017 thanks to his elite defensive ability behind the plate and above-average power. Ben Badler of Baseball America ranked Flores as the best international catcher prospect since Gary Sanchez.

The Red Sox organization released a statement from team president Dave Dombrowski and vice president Eddie Romero on Wednesday night.

"Everyone at the Red Sox was shocked to hear of Daniel's tragic passing. To see the life of young man with so much promise cut short is extremely saddening for all of us. On behalf of the Red Sox organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Daniel's family." -Dave Dombrowski "Every member of our organization who got to know Daniel absolutely loved him. He was energetic, hard-working, and genuinely selfless, always with a smile on his face. He cared for his teammates and was a natural leader. I'm at a loss for words today. Daniel was an impressive young man with limitless potential, and his life was cut far too short." -Eddie Romero

Flores spent last season at the Red Sox' academy in the Dominican Republic.