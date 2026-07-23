Red Sox's record-tying win streak ends; LeBron James set for another historically long free agency

This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Five things to know Thursday

🏀 Do not miss this: Will LeBron's lengthy free agency pass his own record?

Getty Images

Free agency periods of epic length are nothing new for LeBron James. And, no, we're not talking about "The Decision." As the world waits to find out James' next team -- and as the Miami Heat accidentally post videos for introductory press conferences -- Sam Quinn reminds us all how rare a lengthy "NBA star free agency" actually is.

Defining a star free agency as a player who made an All-Star team: the player needs to have made the All-Star team in the same calendar year in which he became a free agent, and they must be an unrestricted free agent. By those criteria, James holds the current record for length of a star free agency post-1999 with 42 days in 2016. His current free agency period is about to cross the 25-day mark, which already has him in fourth place all-time, behind himself (in 2016), Reggie Miller (in 2000) and Eddie Jones (also 2000).

Quinn: "By the 2020s, the timeframe shrunk even more. Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard took their time, but did so while re-signing with their original team on practically preordained deals. It's been a decade since a star free agent took more than a week to change teams. The last serious, suspenseful wait we had before James came from Leonard in 2019, when he took six days to join the Clippers."

🏈 Ranking every NFL first-round pick since 2020

Getty Images

There have been 191 first-round picks in the NFL Draft since 2020. That's a pretty big number, but not so big that Mike Renner couldn't rank each and every one. Unsurprisingly, given the importance and franchise-changing impact hitting on the right quarterback can have, QBs occupied five of the top 10 spots in the rankings. Quarterback was followed by wide receiver (three), with one tackle and one linebacker (the only defensive player in the top 10).

Renner also looked at each team's performance. There are certainly some teams hitting on their first-round picks more than others, such as the Dallas Cowboys, who had four picks in the top third of the rankings, and were the only team with two picks ranked in the top 10.

Renner: "The Cowboys get the first round right more often than not. That's partly because they are one of the NFL's most willing franchises to take offensive linemen, specifically on the interior, that highly. It wasn't their offensive line picks, however, that earned them the distinction of being the only team with two of the top 10 decisions on this list. The CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons selections were easily two of the best non-top-10 picks this decade."

Check out the full rankings of all 191 first-round NFL draft picks since 2020 to find out how well your team has handled their selections.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚾ Padres at Braves, 12:15 p.m. on MLB.tv

⚾ Twins at Guardians, 1:10 p.m. on MLB.tv

⚾ Rays at Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. on MLB.tv

⛳ 3M Open, 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Diamondbacks at Cardinals, 5:15 p.m. on MLB.tv

⚾ Royals at Tigers, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network