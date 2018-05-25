Red Sox DFA Hanley Ramirez, likely meaning the end of his time in Boston

Ramirez goes to make room for Dustin Pedroia

The Boston Red Sox activated second baseman Dustin Pedroia on Friday, clearing the way for him to make his long-awaited season debut. Somehow, though, Pedroia's return isn't the biggest Red Sox story of the day -- or even the biggest part of this particular story.

That's because in a corresponding move the Red Sox designated first baseman Hanley Ramirez for assignment:

Ramirez's banishment is surprising for a few reasons. Foremost, Boston was expected to part ways with catcher-slash-utilityman Blake Swihart, who cannot be optioned to the minors and who is without a real role. Additionally, Ramirez is an expensive line to cut, with the Red Sox responsible for what remains on his $22 million salary. That established, finances almost certainly played a role in the decision -- Ramirez was 302 plate appearances away from having his $22 million option vest for next season. He is still owed over $15 million for the remainder of his deal which the Red Sox are still responsible to pay.

Ramirez finishes the Boston portion of his season with an 88 OPS+, but that number belies the highs and lows he's experienced. He entered May with an .874 OPS, yet has hit just .163/.200/.300 since, with 10 more strikeouts than walks. Clearly, the Red Sox figured they'd be better off rolling with Mitch Moreland at the cold corner rather than giving the 34-year-old Ramirez a chance to get right.

The Red Sox will now have seven days to trade or release Ramirez. The latter seems like a more likely scenario, given the money involved. After that, Ramirez will be free to seek a new team. Any interested suitors will have to believe in his bat rebounding -- a shaky proposition, as both his power and walk numbers have wavered this season.

Ramirez signed a four-year deal worth $88 million following the 2014 season. He'll finish that contract having posted a 103 OPS+ and having moved all the way down the defensive spectrum to first base. Seeing as how Ramirez had averaged a 132 OPS+ while playing shortstop (albeit not well) in the three seasons prior to his return to Boston, it's fair to write that his tenure will be remembered as a disappointment. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

