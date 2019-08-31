Red Sox reportedly sign free-agent starter Jhoulys Chacin, a sensible addition despite slim postseason odds
Chacin, 31, was released earlier this week by the Brewers
The Boston Red Sox entered Saturday trailing in the wild card race by 5 1/2 games (and too far back in the American League to entertain the thought), giving them long odds of reaching the postseason -- let alone repeating as World Series champions. Nevertheless, the Red Sox appear interested in maximizing their September.
On Saturday, the Red Sox reportedly reached a deal with free-agent starter Jhoulys Chacin -- this a day after the club worked out Chacin:
Chacin will likely join the big-league team once rosters expand. Getting him in the organization before September, even on a minor-league deal, assures he'll be postseason eligible, should it come to that.
Chacin, of course, has warts of his own and shouldn't be mistaken as a savior. He was released by the Milwaukee Brewers this week despite being on the injured list due to a strained lat. Chacin hadn't pitched well in 19 starts, compiling a 5.79 ERA (77 ERA+) in 88 2/3 innings for the Brewers. As we noted at the time of his designation, his trademark slider had missed fewer bats while opponents had batted .378 against his sinker. He used those two pitches more than 80 percent of the time.
Chacin wasn't expected to return from the shelf until mid-September, so it's unclear if he would be available to join the Red Sox rotation prior to then. If so, he could step into a Boston rotation that will be without Chris Sale for the rest of the year. Even with David Price expected back on Sunday, Boston could use the additional depth to close out the season.
Besides, signing Chacin gives the Red Sox an up-close look at a potential offseason target. That may not sound like much, but it could prove beneficial as the Red Sox attempt to patch up their rotation over the course of the winter.
