The Boston Red Sox have gotten one of their most important players back in time for what might be their most important game of the season. Outfielder Roman Anthony, out since May 4 with a hand/wrist injury, was activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday, the team announced. Shortstop Trevor Story was activated as well. He'd been out since May 14 with hernia surgery.

Both players are in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale with the New York Yankees in Yankee Stadium. Infielder Anthony Seigler and utility man Mickey Gasper were sent to Triple-A in corresponding moves.

"I think it's really important for us to get those guys back. We need them," Willson Contreras told MLB.com earlier this weekend. "It's also important to recognize the job or the work that the whole lineup has been putting in for the last three months. I think those are tough decisions to make ... We do have to recognize the job that the guys are doing for this team, and we couldn't have done what we've done without them."

The Red Sox are 45-19 since June 19, five games better than any other team in baseball, and they did that without Anthony and Story. Don't overthink it or worry about the Red Sox messing with their mojo, though. They're a really good team that is getting better now that Story and particularly Anthony are healthy. Ace Garrett Crochet is expected back as a reliever sometime in September as well. He's been out since April 25 with a shoulder issue. That'll be another nice shot in the arm.

Here's what you need to know about the Red Sox now that Anthony and Story have returned, plus what's at stake Sunday.

Leadoff without Anthony

Before his injury, Anthony was not having the monster breakout season that many (reasonably) expected. He's hitting .229/.354/.321 with one home run in 30 games this season. The on-base ability is very good. The lack of power is noticeable. Still, Boston did not get much from the leadoff spot during Anthony's absence. Here's where their leadoff hitters ranked in those 101 games:



Red Sox MLB rank Batting average .224 28th On-base percentage .303 29th Slugging percentage .378 25th

Eight different players have started a game at leadoff during Anthony's absence. Jarren Duran leads the Red Sox with 42 starts in the leadoff spot. Anthony, Seigler, Nick Sogard, and Masataka Yoshida each have at least 10 starts at leadoff as well. It has been a Sogard/Jahmai Jones platoon at leadoff the last few weeks.

It won't take much for Anthony to improve Boston's leadoff situation. The 22-year-old authored a .292/.396/.463 batting line in 71 games last season and finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. Anthony went 7 for 25 (.280) with two home runs in eight minor-league rehab games before being activated Sunday.

Shortstop without Story

Truth be told, the Red Sox handled Story's absence at shortstop pretty well. It wasn't great -- their shortstops hit .258/.329/.354 while he was on the shelf -- but that's credible major-league play from the backups. Utility man Andruw Monasterio received the lion's share of the playing time at short during Story's absence. His versatility means there are other ways to get him in the lineup.

Story, 33, hit a weak .206/.244/.303 in 41 games before his injury, though there were times he was clearly hobbled and limited by the hernia. He slugged 25 home runs just last season. Story went 6 for 35 (.171) with 11 strikeouts in 10 rehab games. If push comes to shove, there's a chance the Red Sox turn shortstop over to top prospect Franklin Arias in September.

Sunday's stakes

The Red Sox and Yankees split Saturday's doubleheader and the Yankees have won two of the first three games of their weekend series. Neither team is at risk of missing the postseason (SportsLine gives both teams close to a 100% chance of making the playoffs), though they are battling for the top wild-card spot and thus home field advantage in an increasingly likely Wild Card Series matchup. Here are the AL wild-card standings entering Sunday:

1. Yankees: 77-59 (+9 GB)

2. Red Sox: 74-62 (+6 GB)

3. Guardians: 68-68

-----------------------------------------

4. Orioles: 67-69 (1 GB)

5. Blue Jays: 67-70 (1 ½ GB)

6. Rangers: 66-70 (2 GB)

The Red Sox and Yankees will wrap up their season series Sunday; it's currently tied 5-5. Sunday's winner wins the season series and clinches the tiebreaker, which could very well decide home field advantage in a Wild Card Series matchup. The Yankees know the importance of the tiebreaker: they lost the AL East title to the Blue Jays on a tiebreaker last year.

Here are the two possible outcomes Sunday:

1. Red Sox win: The Yankees move to two games up on Boston, but the Red Sox have the tiebreaker, so it's functionally a one-game lead. The Yankees would have to finish ahead of the Red Sox to have home field advantage.

2. Yankees win: The Yankees move to four games up on Boston and also secure the tiebreaker, effectively making it a five-game lead. The Red Sox would have to pass the Yankees with 26 games remaining.

It's a four-game swing in the standings. Red Sox win and they're virtually one back. Lose and they're five back. The Yankees beat the Red Sox in three games in last year's Wild Card Series. Those three games were played in New York. Righty Will Warren (8-6 and 4.39 ERA) and lefty Ranger Suárez (5-3 and 3.35 ERA) are the starting pitchers for Sunday's all-important game.