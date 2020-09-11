This has been an ugly, disappointing season for the Boston Red Sox, but rookie slugger Bobby Dalbec is giving fans a reason to watch in September. Dalbec slugged another home run in Thursday night's win over the Rays (BOS 4, TB 3), giving him a five-game home run streak.

Here is Thursday's dinger. Rays rookie lefty Josh Fleming was on the mound:

Thursday was Dalbec's 10th career big league game and he now has six home runs. He went deep in his first game and in his five most recent games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first player in the modern era with a five-game homer streak within his first 10 career games.

To put it another way, no player has ever had a five-game home run streak as early in his career as Dalbec. Rhys Hoskins held the record previously with a five-game homer streak in career games Nos. 14-18. Hoskins went on to hit 18 home runs in 50 games as rookie in 2017.

Dalbec is the 150th player since 1900 with a five-game homer streak and the first since Paul Goldschmidt last year. Only 32 players have ever had a six-game homer streak, and the all-time record is eight straight games with a home run. Dale Long, Don Mattingly, and Ken Griffey Jr. all accomplished that.

Prior to the season, our R.J. Anderson ranked Dalbec as the second best prospect in Boston's system. Here's a snippet of his scouting report:

Dalbec is the player likeliest in the system to be compared to Joey Gallo. He has absurd raw power, as evidenced by his 27 home runs across two levels, and he strikes out a ton -- though it should be noted he did so less often in 2019 (about a quarter of the time) than in years past. Dalbec has shown a propensity for getting on-base via free passes, and there shouldn't be too much concern about his walk rate dipping in Triple-A -- he experienced a similar crater the year prior in his introduction to Double-A, suggesting he requires a little time to adapt.

The 25-year-old Dalbec was the Red Sox's fourth round pick in 2016. He is a .261/.362/.505 career hitter in the minors and is a third baseman by trade, but with Rafael Devers entrenched at the hot corner, Boston has used Dalbec at first base primarily.

The Red Sox and Rays continue their four-game weekend series Friday night at Tropicana Field. Dalbec will look to extend his home run streak to six games against lefty Blake Snell, who has allowed eight home runs in 33 2/3 innings this year (2.1 H/9).