Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will miss rest of season following knee operation
Pedroia is under contract for an additional three seasons
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has not taken the field since late May. That fact won't change before the season expires, either.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that Pedroia will miss the rest of the year after undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure in July. He is expected to be ready for 2019:
Pedroia, 35, has now required two operations on his knee within the past 12 months. He played in just three big-league games this year due to the various rehab involved.
Though the Red Sox nor Pedroia had publicly acknowledged the second surgery prior to Friday, the team had tipped its hand about their concern with his availability when they acquired Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angels. Kinsler, for his part, has performed well since the trade.
Whether or not the Red Sox enter the winter expecting much from Pedroia next season is anyone's guess. What's certain is that Pedroia will be on the books for about $40 million through the 2021 season no matter what.
One of the best second basemen of his era, Pedroia has marks of .300/.366/.440 and more than 50 wins above replacement during his career.
