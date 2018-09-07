Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will miss rest of season following knee operation

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has not taken the field since late May. That fact won't change before the season expires, either.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that Pedroia will miss the rest of the year after undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure in July. He is expected to be ready for 2019:

Cora: Pedroia ‘is not going to come back this season. We went through all the steps during the whole year...But we ran out of time. We’ve got to take care of the individual. ... He’s OK with the decision... He’ll be ready for next year, no doubt about it.’ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 7, 2018

Dustin Pedroia will not return in 2018, Alex Cora announced. Pedroia had an arthroscopic procedure on knee in Arizona in July, Cora said. Disclosed first time today. "He understands where he's at." Pedroia to speak to media today — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 7, 2018

Pedroia, 35, has now required two operations on his knee within the past 12 months. He played in just three big-league games this year due to the various rehab involved.

Though the Red Sox nor Pedroia had publicly acknowledged the second surgery prior to Friday, the team had tipped its hand about their concern with his availability when they acquired Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angels. Kinsler, for his part, has performed well since the trade.

Whether or not the Red Sox enter the winter expecting much from Pedroia next season is anyone's guess. What's certain is that Pedroia will be on the books for about $40 million through the 2021 season no matter what.

One of the best second basemen of his era, Pedroia has marks of .300/.366/.440 and more than 50 wins above replacement during his career.