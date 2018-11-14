Red Sox sign Alex Cora to contract extension following World Series victory

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced that they've signed manager Alex Cora to a contract extension. Cora, 43, had been under contract through 2020 with a club option for 2021. Now, he's locked up through 2021 with an option for 2022.

Cora, in his first season as a major-league manager, guided the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 wins during the 2018 regular season. In the postseason, Cora's team prevailed over the Yankees, Astros and Dodgers en route to the World Series title. Cora became just the fifth manager in MLB history to win the World Series in his first season.

"Alex did a tremendous job for our club all year long and we wanted to reward him for his efforts after an amazing season," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement released by the team. "We are extremely happy that he will be with us and leading our club on the field."

"Since day one, John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, Sam Kennedy, and Dave Dombrowski have been incredibly supportive of me and my family, and for that I am extremely grateful," Cora said in that same statement. "For me, 2018 was not only historic, but it was special as well, both on and off the field. We have a great appreciation for our accomplishments this past year, but now our focus moves forward to the season ahead and defending our World Series title."

Cora was named as the 47th manager in franchise history on Oct. 22, 2017.