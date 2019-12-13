Red Sox sign Martin Perez to one-year contract as David Price trade rumors swirl, report says

During the Winter Meetings this week, much of the talk about the Red Sox focused on them subtracting a starting pitcher, specifically David Price. Price has been involved in several trade rumors recently as Boston looks to shed payroll and get under the $208 million luxury tax threshold.

Thursday night, the Red Sox went in the other direction and added a starting pitcher. The club has agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million with left-hander Martin Perez, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal includes a $6.25 million club option for 2021. The Red Sox have not yet announced the signing.

If nothing else, Perez will replace the departed Rick Porcello as the Red Sox's fifth starter. Porcello signed with the Mets earlier on Thursday. This is Boston's rotation depth chart at the moment:

In all likelihood the Perez signing has little bearing on the team's decision-making with Price. If they can unload all or most of his contract, they'll do it, and sign a cheaper starter to take his spot in the rotation. Boston currently needs to clear about $20 million to get under the luxury tax threshold. Price has three years at $31 million annually remaining on his contract.

Perez, 28, had a 5.12 ERA in 165 1/3 innings with the Twins this past season. Minnesota declined his $7.5 million club option after the season and instead paid Perez a $500,000 buyout.