Red Sox sign Mitch Moreland to two-year contract, likely moving on from Eric Hosmer

In a bit of surprise, the Red Sox on Monday announced that they've re-upped with first baseman Mitch Moreland on a two-year contract that will run through the 2019 season. Per Jerry Crasnick, the deal will pay Moreland a total of $13 million with the chance to make an additional $1 million in incentives.

Moreland, 32, is sound defensive first baseman who last season batted .246/.326/.443 (99 OPS+) with 22 home runs in 149 games. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 100 across parts of eight big-league seasons.

The Red Sox this offseason have long been linked to free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer. However, the Moreland signing likely means the Sox are moving on from Hosmer and focusing on their other prime free agent target, outfielder J.D. Martinez. As previously noted in this space, Martinez -- despite his age, injury concerns, and defensive shortcomings -- looks like a good fit for the power-starved Boston lineup.

In any case, the Sox's first base situation appears to be settled as we head into 2018.