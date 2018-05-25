Red Sox signings of Hanley Ramirez, Pablo Sandoval turned out as poorly as possible

On Friday morning, the Boston Red Sox designated first baseman Hanley Ramirez for assignment. The Red Sox will now have seven days to trade or release Ramirez, with the latter serving as the more likely resolution, given he's owed nearly $16 million more this season.

Either way, Ramirez's banishment closes the books on his time with the Red Sox. It also serves as a good reminder of how poorly the 2014 offseason worked out for Boston -- particularly their signings of Ramirez and Pablo Sandoval. While each player had concerns, both were considered two of the best free agents available that winter by most every publication due to their offensive track records. When the Red Sox signed them for a guaranteed $183 million, it seemed like a given they would bolster Boston's lineup.

Sandoval was entering his age-27 season as a career .294/.346/.465 hitter -- that while playing in a pitcher's park. He'd patched together four consecutive seasons with an OPS+ greater than 110, and his bat-to-ball skills seemed likely to keep him in that range for years to come. Meanwhile, Ramirez was a bit older (he was entering his age 31-season), but perhaps a bit better. He'd posted an OPS+ of 132 in the previous three seasons, and theoretically could have seen his offense benefit from a move from shortstop to left field. That hypothesis did not prove correct.

Rather, neither Sandoval or Ramirez hit like they were expected to hit. As a result, each had an unhappy ending in Boston, with both being shunned before their contracts expired. Let's recap using bullet points:

Sandoval was tossed aside last year after three injury-riddled seasons that saw him appear in just 161 games -- or less than one full regular season. He hit .237/.286/.360 in that time, marks good for a 71 OPS+. Sandoval returned to the Giants and has rebounded slightly. It seems more likely than not that his big-league career will come to an end sooner rather than later.



Ramirez, for his part, figures to get another job in the coming weeks. Still, his second run with the Red Sox saw him hit .260/.326/.450 (103 OPS+) while sliding all the way down the defensive spectrum to first base. That overall figure is deceptive, however, as he was below the 100 mark in three of his four seasons in Boston. In other words, he never threatened the heights he had reached in his previous stops with the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers. The lasting memory of his time in Boston will be his final month, over which he hit .163/.200/.300.



Add it all together and the Red Sox paid nearly $200 million to arguably the two best free-agent hitters available … and received one above-average offensive season in seven combined tries. That's brutal -- and at least partially why the Red Sox have since changed management teams.