Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez has turned into Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds over the last calendar year
Martinez has hit 59 homers over the past 365 days, and that's not the only eye-catching stat over the last year
Here's a PSA: Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is having himself some season.
Martinez entered Tuesday hitting .333/.401/.669 (that's a 182 OPS+) with 37 home runs and 104 runs batted in. He leads the majors in home runs and RBI and is second in batting average to teammate Mookie Betts. Martinez is 17 points behind Betts, so it's unlikely that the sport will have a triple crown winner. But who knows, weird things happen all the time in this game.
One of those weird things has been Martinez's second transformation. Everyone remembers his first one, when he went from being a victim of the Houston Astros' then-nonexistent success to being a middle-of-the-order fixture with the Detroit Tigers. Yet since being dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks last July, Martinez has transformed into an elite hitter.
According to Baseball-Reference, here are Martinez's notable statistics over the last 365 days:
- 153 games
- 59 home runs
- .333 average
- .395 on-base percentage
- .707 slugging percentage
It's not fair to compare Martinez's year-long numbers to anyone else's full season because, hey, that's not how these things work. But you know what? The regular season, like time itself, is a man-made construct and we're going to do some comparing anyway, gosh darnit.
Do note that what follows is for entertainment purposes only. Thank you.
There have been 10 seasons in history where a player hit at least 59 homers. In those 10, only Babe Ruth (1921 and 1927) hit at least .333. Now, Barry Bonds hit .328 in his 73-dinger year, and that's a trivial difference but -- well, let's not get lost in the clouds here; that Martinez's past 365 days is engendering references to Ruth and Bonds tells you all you need to know, really.
This concludes the PSA. Feel free to return to doing as you please.
