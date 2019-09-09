Red Sox star Mookie Betts says Dave Dombrowski's firing won't impact pending free agency, contract extension talks
Betts will be a free agent after the 2020 season
The Red Sox announced the firing of president Dave Dombrowski on Monday morning. The news of Dombrowski's departure was reported shortly after the slumping Red Sox lost 10-5 to the Yankees at Fenway Park on Sunday night. When asked by reporters after the game, star slugger Mookie Betts said that the team's decision won't affect his approach to contract negotiations with the front office. Betts will be a free agent after the 2020 season.
"It doesn't really matter who's there, it's going to be the same answer" Betts told reporters, including Chris Mason of the Eagle Tribune. "Nothing is going to change. This is proof that this is a business. I love it here, but definitely still a business."
Dombrowski, who served as Boston's president of baseball operations since 2015, was going to be the one to head the discussions surrounding Betts' future with the team, but now the right fielder will have to work out the decision with someone else. The team announced that they will have three assistant general managers take over his role on an interim basis while they search for a replacement.
Though Betts has expressed his admiration for Boston and interest in a long-term contract, he has also hinted at an interest in hitting free agency when he becomes eligible. And just last month, it was reported that the Red Sox would listen to trade offers for Betts this offseason. The reigning American League MVP is represented by Scott Boras.
Betts took home the AL MVP and World Series title for the Red Sox last season. He's slashing .291/.389/.525 with 27 homers and 77 RBI in 141 games in 2019.
