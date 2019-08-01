Red Sox starter Rick Porcello punches two dugout televisions during frustrating start vs. Rays
Wednesday was not a good day to be a Fenway Park dugout monitor
A quick look at the Fenway Park scoreboard from Wednesday night:
Rick Porcello: 2 Televisions: 0
Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello punched two televisions out of frustration during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The starter, clearly not happy about giving up one run on two hits in the first inning, took his anger out on the pair of monitors.
Porcello hit the screens hard enough to break both of them, immediately causing the televisions that Alex Cora and team staff watch to see the bullpen to become unusable.
After the game, the pitcher apologized for his actions, "Yeah, I hit them. Yeah, sorry, I forgot that I did that. It was a reaction of frustration, it's not the behavior that I condone, obviously everybody gets frustrated, I kind of wish I did that without cameras being on me."
He said the actions were out of character and the moment got away from him. "I apologized to everyone that had to see that, yeah it's just not behavior that I feel like is representative of me and my personality," Porcello told reporters. "The frustration got the best of me, so I apologize for that and to anybody that had to watch that."
Porcello, who ended up allowed six earned runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings, and the Red Sox went on to lose 8-5 to the Rays. The two teams are set to face-off again on Thursday, with the Rays looking to close out the series with a sweep and put more distance between themselves and Boston in the AL wild card standings.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 MLB offseason trade candidates
The trade deadline is over but that doesn't mean we're done talking deals
-
Roark learns of trade in unusual way
Don't you hate it when your Beef 'n Cheddar is interrupted by news about your trade to Oak...
-
How did deadline impact MLB projections?
Where do playoff projections stand on Aug. 1?
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Aug. 1
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Bauer goes to Indians game after trade
The veteran starting pitcher was moved on Tuesday prior to the MLB trade deadline
-
Ranking the prospects traded at deadline
From Taylor Trammell to Jazz Chisholm and beyond