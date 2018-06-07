Red Sox sued $9.5 million for negligence on foul ball that hit woman's face in 2014

Stephanie Taubin of Massachusetts is suing the Red Sox and their owner John Henry for $9.5 million, claiming that it was their negligence that caused a ball to hit her in the face. Taubin claims that the ball fractured her face and caused neurological damage, and the incident occurred because the Red Sox took a pane of glass that divided the luxury boxes from the field out in 2005 and never replaced it. The ball hit Taubin in 2014.

After Taubin got hit, she said that she "felt the bones in my face crack and felt an enormous amount of pain," per "Good Morning America."

Taubin filed the lawsuit in 2015. She says that in spite of her three surgeries, she's still suffering ongoing damage from the ball.

Henry took the stand on Friday, saying that "we took the glass off, we took the seats out. We just gutted it." The glass has been replaced since Taubin was hit.

Red Sox records show that as many as 51 people in the boxes above home plate required medical attention after being hit, per WCVB-TV.

In a statement, the Red Sox told People Magazine: "The Red Sox, including Principal Owner John Henry, have always viewed fan safety as a fundamental priority at Fenway Park. Since 2002, the club has taken the appropriate measures pertaining to the safety and security of our fans, designed to ensure the game experience at Fenway Park is one that is both safe and enjoyable. While this matter remains actively in trial before a jury, we are not at liberty to comment further."