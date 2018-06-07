Red Sox sued $9.5 million for negligence on foul ball that hit woman's face in 2014
Every MLB team extended its netting this year in ongoing efforts to protect fans
Stephanie Taubin of Massachusetts is suing the Red Sox and their owner John Henry for $9.5 million, claiming that it was their negligence that caused a ball to hit her in the face. Taubin claims that the ball fractured her face and caused neurological damage, and the incident occurred because the Red Sox took a pane of glass that divided the luxury boxes from the field out in 2005 and never replaced it. The ball hit Taubin in 2014.
After Taubin got hit, she said that she "felt the bones in my face crack and felt an enormous amount of pain," per "Good Morning America."
Taubin filed the lawsuit in 2015. She says that in spite of her three surgeries, she's still suffering ongoing damage from the ball.
Henry took the stand on Friday, saying that "we took the glass off, we took the seats out. We just gutted it." The glass has been replaced since Taubin was hit.
Red Sox records show that as many as 51 people in the boxes above home plate required medical attention after being hit, per WCVB-TV.
In a statement, the Red Sox told People Magazine: "The Red Sox, including Principal Owner John Henry, have always viewed fan safety as a fundamental priority at Fenway Park. Since 2002, the club has taken the appropriate measures pertaining to the safety and security of our fans, designed to ensure the game experience at Fenway Park is one that is both safe and enjoyable. While this matter remains actively in trial before a jury, we are not at liberty to comment further."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rays DFA Miller, promote Bauers
The Rays swapped Brad Miller for Jake Bauers before Thursday's game
-
Mets not likely to trade deGrom
The Mets think they can compete over the next two seasons
-
Astros vs. Rangers: How to watch
Two Texas teams square off on Thursday night
-
Rangers GM Daniels gets new deal
Daniels, 40, has been the Rangers GM for nearly 13 years
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for June 7
Micah Roberts has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Thursday
-
MLB Thursday: Scores, news, updates
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action