Red Sox suffer rare loss, but Mookie Betts records first cycle of the season
Betts had a big night, but not enough of a big night to earn the win
The 2018 season had featured a lot of outstanding individual performances. But entering Thursday night, no player had yet to hit for the cycle.
Obviously enough, that changed at the hands of Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, who pulled off the feat in a loss against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Betts singled to begin the game and tripled in the second. He doubled in the fourth, then walked in his next trip to the plate, in the sixth. Betts received his final at-bat of the night against Ken Giles and made the most of it, homering to left-center field on a full count. Alas, it was a solo shot, and the Red Sox went quietly the rest of the way.
This marks the 20th cycle in Red Sox history, per Baseball-Reference. It's the first since Brock Holt back in June 2015. Prior to that, the Red Sox had not had a player hit for the cycle in nearly 20 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Thursday: Brewers collapse vs. Pads
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action
-
Each MLB team's best nickname
This year's MLB Players' Weekend will be held from August 25-27
-
LOOK: Pitcher high-fives batter after HR
These kids are taking sportsmanship to another level
-
Verlander opens up about Kate Upton
Verlander is in the midst of a career year with the Astros as he chases another World Seri...
-
Best, worst hats of MLB Players' Weekend
For the second straight year, MLB has unveiled special hats and jerseys for Players Weeken...
-
Broadcasters should embrace today's game
People talk about MLB having a marketing problem, a good start would be to celebrate the p...