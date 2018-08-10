Red Sox suffer rare loss, but Mookie Betts records first cycle of the season

The 2018 season had featured a lot of outstanding individual performances. But entering Thursday night, no player had yet to hit for the cycle.

Obviously enough, that changed at the hands of Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, who pulled off the feat in a loss against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Betts singled to begin the game and tripled in the second. He doubled in the fourth, then walked in his next trip to the plate, in the sixth. Betts received his final at-bat of the night against Ken Giles and made the most of it, homering to left-center field on a full count. Alas, it was a solo shot, and the Red Sox went quietly the rest of the way.

Mookie Betts becomes the first Red Sox player to hit for the cycle in a loss since Carl Yastrzemski in 1965 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 10, 2018

This marks the 20th cycle in Red Sox history, per Baseball-Reference. It's the first since Brock Holt back in June 2015. Prior to that, the Red Sox had not had a player hit for the cycle in nearly 20 years.