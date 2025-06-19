The Boston Red Sox are shipping infielder Kristian Campbell down to the minors. The 23-year-old rookie, who opened the season on the big-league roster and signed an eight-year, $60 million deal in spring training, has been demoted to Triple-A, reports ESPN.

Campbell entered the season as one of the most prized prospects in baseball (CBS Sports ranked him third overall). Drafted in the fourth round out of Georgia Tech in 2023, Campbell moved quickly through the Red Sox's system, playing just 56 games in Double-A and 19 in Triple-A in 2024 before earning a spot on the big-league club in 2025.

Perhaps he just needs more seasoning. Through 67 games this season, he's hit .223/.319/.345 with 10 doubles, six homers, 21 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases. In the last eight games, he's gone just 2 for 18. Campbell has started 54 games at second base and eight in the outfield, and though the Red Sox tried to teach him first base on the fly for a quick second, he never took a start there.

The Red Sox's infield has undergone a lot of shuffling this season with the Triston Casas injury at first base, Rafael Devers balking at playing first and third baseman Alex Bregman's injury. Abraham Toro has taken over at first base with Marcelo Mayer at third until Alex Bregman returns from injury. A David Hamilton/Romy Gonzalez platoon appears likely at second for the foreseeable future. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu is also expected to return from an oblique injury as soon as Friday.

Assuming Campbell can get his bat going at the Triple-A level, there's a chance he could make a big impact in taking over at second base at some point in the second half.